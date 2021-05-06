Silicon Motion Technology Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) reported first quarter non-GAAP earnings per ADS of $1.11 compared to $0.80, prior year. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.98, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. GAAP net income was $34.4 million or $0.98 per ADS, for the quarter.

First quarter revenue increased to $182.4 million from $132.8 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $168.97 million, for the quarter.

Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion, said: "While we now expect to deliver much stronger full-year sales, our ability to fulfill customer demand remains capped by very tight foundry supply availability."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.