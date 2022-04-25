Markets
Silicon Motion Technology Gains On Report Of Potential Sale

(RTTNews) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) shares are climbing more than 7 percent on Monday morning trade after Bloomberg reported that Silicon is exploring a potential sale. The shares have been showing a positive trend since April 1.

Silicon Motion gained nearly 10 percent at the opening and is currently at $83.13, up 7.84 percent from the previous close of 863,591. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $58.86 to $96.89 on average volume of 563,193.

