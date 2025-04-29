SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY Earnings Results: $SIMO Reports Quarterly Earnings

SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY ($SIMO) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $0.60 per share, beating estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $166,490,000, beating estimates of $165,944,442 by $545,558.
SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 658,868 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,611,815
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 586,514 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,701,081
- UBS GROUP AG added 364,900 shares (+297.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,722,845
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 335,529 shares (-32.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,135,342
- SG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 277,631 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,005,955
- PERTENTO PARTNERS LLP added 277,462 shares (+31.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,996,821
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 270,786 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,635,983
SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SIMO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 11/01/2024
