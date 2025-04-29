SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY Earnings Results: $SIMO Reports Quarterly Earnings

SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY ($SIMO) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $0.60 per share, beating estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $166,490,000, beating estimates of $165,944,442 by $545,558.

SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SIMO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 11/01/2024

