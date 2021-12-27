Silicon Motion Technology Corporation's (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Silicon Motion Technology's (NASDAQ:SIMO) stock is up by a considerable 34% over the past month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Silicon Motion Technology's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Silicon Motion Technology is:

20% = US$141m ÷ US$707m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.20 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Silicon Motion Technology's Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

At first glance, Silicon Motion Technology seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 16% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Given the circumstances, we can't help but wonder why Silicon Motion Technology saw little to no growth in the past five years. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that's limiting the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

As a next step, we compared Silicon Motion Technology's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 15% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:SIMO Past Earnings Growth December 27th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Silicon Motion Technology's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Silicon Motion Technology Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Silicon Motion Technology has a high three-year median payout ratio of 54% (or a retention ratio of 46%), meaning that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This does go some way in explaining why there's been no growth in its earnings.

In addition, Silicon Motion Technology has been paying dividends over a period of nine years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 19% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Silicon Motion Technology has some positive attributes. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE. Bear in mind, the company reinvests a small portion of its profits, which means that investors aren't reaping the benefits of the high rate of return. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

