Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2020

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.347 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SIMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that SIMO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.42, the dividend yield is 3.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SIMO was $37.42, representing a -29.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.04 and a 40.07% increase over the 52 week low of $26.72.

SIMO is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). SIMO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.97. Zacks Investment Research reports SIMO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 45.93%, compared to an industry average of 1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SIMO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

