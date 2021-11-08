Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.498 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SIMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 42.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $70.66, the dividend yield is 2.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SIMO was $70.66, representing a -13.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $81.87 and a 100.97% increase over the 52 week low of $35.16.

SIMO is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM). SIMO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.02. Zacks Investment Research reports SIMO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 143.42%, compared to an industry average of 26.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the simo Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SIMO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SIMO as a top-10 holding:

ETF Series Solutions AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Gr (SMIG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMIG with an decrease of 0% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SIMO at 2.86%.

