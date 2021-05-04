Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 05, 2021

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.347 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SIMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that SIMO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $69.96, the dividend yield is 2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SIMO was $69.96, representing a -5.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $74.10 and a 99.15% increase over the 52 week low of $35.13.

SIMO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.28. Zacks Investment Research reports SIMO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 40.9%, compared to an industry average of 30.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SIMO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.