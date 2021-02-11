Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.347 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SIMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that SIMO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SIMO was $61.51, representing a -4.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.13 and a 130.24% increase over the 52 week low of $26.72.

SIMO is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). SIMO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.28. Zacks Investment Research reports SIMO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 37.72%, compared to an industry average of 10.1%.

