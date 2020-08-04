Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2020

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.347 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SIMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SIMO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.92, the dividend yield is 3.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SIMO was $41.92, representing a -20.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.04 and a 56.91% increase over the 52 week low of $26.72.

SIMO is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). SIMO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.39. Zacks Investment Research reports SIMO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 54.4%, compared to an industry average of -2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SIMO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.