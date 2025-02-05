Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results with Sales Decline and Announces Annual Cash Dividend

Silicon Motion reported a 10% sequential decline in Q4 2024 sales, with net income up to $23 million.

Quiver AI Summary

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation reported a decrease in net sales of 10% quarter-over-quarter and 6% year-over-year for the fourth quarter of 2024, with total sales reaching $191.2 million. The company's SSD controller sales dipped 5% to 10% both sequentially and year-over-year, while eMMC and UFS controller sales saw a 10% to 15% decline quarter-over-quarter but remained flat year-over-year. Notably, SSD solutions sales dramatically dropped by 35% to 40% sequentially and by 25% to 30% year-over-year. Despite these challenges, the company announced a cash dividend of $2.00 per American Depositary Share and reported a net income of $23.0 million, or $0.68 per diluted ADS, up from $0.62 in the previous quarter. For the full year 2024, Silicon Motion experienced a robust revenue growth of 26% compared to the previous year, bolstered by the successful launch of new products and a focus on long-term growth strategies. Looking ahead, the company anticipates continued challenges in the consumer market but expects recovery in the latter half of 2025, aiming for nearly $1 billion in annual revenue by that time.

Potential Positives

Announced an annual cash dividend of $2.00 per American Depositary Share (ADS), signifying commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Achieved a full-year revenue increase of 26% year-over-year, indicating strong overall growth despite challenging market conditions.

Successfully launched industry-leading PCIe Gen 5 controllers, gaining significant customer traction which is expected to drive future revenues.

Potential Negatives

Fourth quarter 2024 sales decreased by 10% quarter-over-quarter (Q/Q) and 6% year-over-year (Y/Y), indicating significant revenue decline.

Fourth quarter sales of SSD solutions experienced a drastic decrease of 35% to 40% Q/Q and 25% to 30% Y/Y, highlighting instability in a key product segment.

The expected revenue for the first quarter of 2025 is projected to decrease by 17.5% to 12.5% Q/Q, indicating ongoing financial pressure in the near term.

FAQ

What were Silicon Motion's fourth quarter sales results for 2024?

Silicon Motion's fourth quarter sales decreased 10% quarter-over-quarter and 6% year-over-year, totaling $191.2 million.

How did SSD controller sales perform in Q4 2024?

In Q4 2024, SSD controller sales decreased by 5% to 10% both sequentially and year-over-year.

What is the annual cash dividend for Silicon Motion in 2024?

The company announced an annual cash dividend of $2.00 per American Depositary Share (ADS).

What was the earnings per diluted ADS for Q4 2024?

The earnings per diluted ADS for Q4 2024 were $0.68 on a GAAP basis and $0.91 on a non-GAAP basis.

What is the expected revenue range for Silicon Motion in Q1 2025?

Silicon Motion expects revenue in Q1 2025 to range between $158 million and $167 million.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SIMO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $SIMO stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release







Business Highlights











Fourth quarter of 2024 sales decreased 10% Q/Q and decreased 6% Y/Y





SSD controller sales: 4Q of 2024 decreased 5% to 10% Q/Q and decreased 5% to 10% Y/Y





eMMC+UFS controller sales: 4Q of 2024 decreased 10% to 15% Q/Q and were flat Y/Y





SSD solutions sales: 4Q of 2024 decreased 35% to 40% Q/Q and decreased 25% to 30% Y/Y







Fourth quarter of 2024 sales decreased 10% Q/Q and decreased 6% Y/Y



Announced annual cash dividend of $2.00 per American Depositary Share (“ADS”)















Financial Highlights





















4Q 2024 GAAP













4Q 2024 Non-GAAP*













• Net sales





$191.2 million (-10% Q/Q, -6% Y/Y)





$191.2 million (-10% Q/Q, -6% Y/Y)









• Gross margin





46.8%





47.0%









• Operating margin





10.3%





16.5%









• Earnings per diluted ADS





$0.68





$0.91





























Full Year 2024 GAAP













Full Year 2024 Non-GAAP*













• Net sales





$803.6 million (+26



% Y/Y



)





$803.6 million (+26



% Y/Y



)









• Gross margin





46.1%





46.2%









• Operating margin





11.6%





15.3%









• Earnings per diluted ADS





$2.69





$3.43









* Please see supplemental reconciliations of U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) to all non-GAAP financial measures mentioned herein towards the end of this news release.





TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) (“Silicon Motion,” the “Company” or “we”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter of 2024, net sales (GAAP) decreased sequentially to $191.2 million from $212.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. Net income (GAAP) increased to $23.0 million, or $0.68 per diluted ADS (GAAP), from net income (GAAP) of $20.8 million, or $0.62 per diluted ADS (GAAP), in the third quarter of 2024.





For the fourth quarter of 2024, net income (non-GAAP) decreased to $30.9 million, or $0.91 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP), from net income (non-GAAP) of $31.0 million, or $0.92 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP), in the third quarter of 2024.





All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.









Fourth Quarter of 2024 Review









“We continued to execute well in the fourth quarter of 2024 despite the challenging consumer market, delivering revenue within our guided range and further expanding of our gross margin,” said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. ”For the full-year 2024, revenue rebounded strongly, growing 26% as compared to full-year 2023 and well above our initial expectations at the start of the year. For the full-year 2024, gross margin (non-GAAP) increased to 46.2% from 43.0% in 2023 despite the overall market weakness in the second half of 2024. We successfully launched our industry-leading PCIE Gen 5 controllers in the second half of 2024, winning four of the six flash makers and multiple module maker customers, which are all anticipated to ramp up throughout 2025. While the consumer market remains challenging in the near-term, we remain focused on delivering strong, sustainable long-term growth by broadening our product portfolio, expanding into new markets and growing our market share in the consumer, enterprise, automotive, industrial and commercial storage markets.”







Key Financial Results













(in millions, except percentages and per ADS amounts)

















GAAP









Non-GAAP













4Q 2024









3Q 2024









4Q 2023









4Q 2024









3Q 2024









4Q 2023











Revenue





$191.2





$212.4





$202.4





$191.2





$212.4





$202.4









Gross profit









$89.5









$99.3









$88.5









$89.9









$99.3









$89.3















Percent of revenue









46.8%









46.7%









43.7%









47.0%









46.8%









44.1%











Operating expenses





$69.9





$74.8





$71.0





$58.3





$65.1





$61.5









Operating profit









$19.7









$24.5









$17.6









$31.6









$34.2









$27.8















Percent of revenue









10.3%









11.5%









8.7%









16.5%









16.1%









13.8%











Earnings per diluted ADS





$0.68





$0.62





$0.63





$0.91





$0.92





$0.93











Other Financial Information













(in millions)









4Q 2024









3Q 2024









4Q 2023











Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments—end of period





$334.3





$368.6





$369.0









Routine capital expenditures





$7.3





$7.4





$3.5









Dividend payments





$16.8





$16.8





$16.7













During the fourth quarter of 2024, we had $10.8 million of capital expenditures, including $7.3 million for the routine purchases of testing equipment, software, design tools and other items, and $3.5 million for building construction in Hsinchu.









Business Outlook









“Longer-term, we expect to continue increasing our market share within the mobile and PC markets through greater outsourcing by the NAND flash makers, which should drive greater revenue and profitability for Silicon Motion,” said Mr. Kou. “This year, we expect to benefit from the introduction of several new products, including our 8-channel PCIe Gen 5 controller that started shipping in the second half of 2024, our new UFS 4.1 controller for the mobile market that will begin to ramp-up in the second half of this year, and our new 4-channel mainstream PCIe Gen 5 that we expect to launch late this year. Additionally, we will benefit from our many automotive controllers that are rapidly expanding across multiple applications and our MonTitan suite of enterprise controllers that just started shipping in the second half of 2024 and are expected to increase in the second half of this year. Consumer demand remains weak in the first half of 2025 and is proving more challenging than we initially anticipated; however, we expect a strong rebound in the second half of this year driven from new product introductions and new project wins with our OEM customers, reaching close to a run-rate of $1 billion in annual revenue in 4Q25.”





For the first quarter of 2025, management expects:











(in millions, except percentages)









GAAP









Non-GAAP Adjustment









Non-GAAP











Revenue





$158m to $167m





-17.5% to -12.5% Q/Q





--





$158m to $167m





-17.5% to -12.5% Q/Q













Gross margin





46.9% to 47.4%





Approximately $0.1m*





47.0% to 47.5%









Operating margin





2.3% to 5.2%





Approximately $7.5m to $8.5m**





7.7% to 9.7%









* Projected gross margin (non-GAAP) excludes $0.1 million of stock-based compensation.





** Projected operating margin (non-GAAP) excludes $7.5 million to $8.5 million of stock-based compensation and dispute related expenses.







Conference Call & Webcast:







The Company’s management team will conduct a conference call at 8:00 am Eastern Time on February 6, 2025.







Conference Call Details







Participants must register in advance to join the conference call using the link provided below. Conference access information (including dial-in information and a unique access PIN) will be provided in the email received upon registration.





Participant Online Registration:







https://register.vevent.com/register/BI742c56c62eb0464e9ba0c61a39fa4c91







A webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website at



www.siliconmotion.com



.







Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement the Company’s unaudited selected financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation and other items, including gross profit (non-GAAP), gross margin (non-GAAP), operating expenses (non-GAAP), operating profit (non-GAAP), operating margin (non-GAAP), non-operating income (expense) (non-GAAP), net income (non-GAAP), and earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP). These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure. We compensate for the limitations of our non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.





Our non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user’s overall understanding of our current financial performance and our prospects for the future. Specifically, we believe the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors as these non-GAAP results exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results and because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the Company. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with our forecasts, and for benchmarking our performance externally against our competitors. Also, when evaluating potential acquisitions, we exclude the items described below from our consideration of the target’s performance and valuation. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that our investors benefit from seeing the results from management’s perspective in addition to seeing our GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by offering:







the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s on-going operating results;



the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s on-going operating results;



the ability to better identify trends in the Company’s underlying business and perform related trend analysis;



the ability to better identify trends in the Company’s underlying business and perform related trend analysis;



a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company’s underlying business; and



a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company’s underlying business; and



an easier way to compare the Company’s operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of our competitors that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.







The following are explanations of each of the adjustments that we incorporate into our non-GAAP measures, as well as the reasons for excluding each of these individual items in our reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures:







Stock-based compensation expense



consists of non-cash charges related to the fair value of restricted stock units awarded to employees. The Company believes that the exclusion of these non-cash charges provides for more accurate comparisons of our operating results to our peer companies due to the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. In addition, the Company believes it is useful to investors to understand the specific impact of share-based compensation on its operating results.







Restructuring charges



relate to the restructuring of our underperforming product lines, principally the write-down of NAND flash, embedded DRAM and SSD inventory valuation and severance payments.







M&A transaction expenses



consist of legal, financial advisory and other fees related to the transaction.







Dispute related expenses



consist of legal, consultant, other fees and resolution related to the dispute.







Foreign exchange loss (gain)



consists of translation gains and/or losses of non-US$ denominated current assets and current liabilities, as well as certain other balance sheet items which result from the appreciation or depreciation of non-US$ currencies against the US$. We do not use financial instruments to manage the impact on our operations from changes in foreign exchange rates, and because our operations are subject to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, we therefore exclude foreign exchange gains and losses when presenting non-GAAP financial measures.







Realized/Unrealized loss (gain) on investments



relates to the disposal and net change in fair value of long-term investments.

















Silicon Motion Technology Corporation









Consolidated Statements of Income









(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited)























For Three Months Ended













For the Year Ended

















Dec. 31,

















Sep. 30,

















Dec. 31,

















Dec. 31,

















Dec. 31,





















2023

















2024

















2024

















2023

















2024





















($)

















($)

















($)

















($)

















($)















Net Sales





202,379













212,412













191,160













639,142













803,552













Cost of sales





113,854













113,142













101,635













368,752













432,862













Gross profit





88,525













99,270













89,525













270,390













370,690













Operating expenses













































Research & development





56,432













58,486













54,156













174,357













217,822













Sales & marketing





6,205













7,009













7,360













26,920













27,450













General & administrative





7,600













9,315













8,350













27,923













31,354













Loss from settlement of litigation





720













-













-













1,312













1,250













Operating income





17,568













24,460













19,659













39,878













92,814













Non-operating income (expense)













































Interest income, net





4,221













3,518













3,768













12,246













14,528













Foreign exchange gain (loss), net





(1,117





)









(488





)









1,046













914













1,391













Realized/Unrealized gain(loss) on investments





(51





)









(602





)









956













8,002













601













Others, net





8













-













-













8













-













Subtotal





3,061













2,428













5,770













21,170













16,520













Income before income tax





20,629













26,888













25,429













61,048













109,334













Income tax expense (benefit)





(464





)









6,045













2,389













8,175













18,614













Net income





21,093













20,843













23,040













52,873













90,720

























































Earnings per basic ADS





0.63













0.62













0.68













1.59













2.70













Earnings per diluted ADS





0.63













0.62













0.68













1.58













2.69



























































Margin Analysis:















































Gross margin





43.7%













46.7%













46.8%













42.3%













46.1%













Operating margin





8.7%













11.5%













10.3%













6.2%













11.6%













Net margin





10.4%













9.8%













12.1%













8.3%













11.3%































































Additional Data:















































Weighted avg. ADS equivalents





33,416













33,687













33,690













33,353













33,642













Diluted ADS equivalents





33,587













33,700













33,814













33,470













33,722

























Silicon Motion Technology Corporation









Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results









(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited)























For Three Months Ended













For the Year Ended

















Dec. 31,

















Sep. 30,

















Dec. 31,

















Dec. 31,

















Dec. 31,

















2023

















2024

















2024

















2023

















2024

















($)

















($)

















($)

















($)

















($)

















Gross profit (GAAP)







88,525













99,270













89,525













270,390













370,690

















Gross margin (GAAP)









43.7%













46.7%













46.8%













42.3%













46.1%













Stock-based compensation (A)





106













63













162













406













311













Restructuring charges





648













-













164













3,996













209















Gross profit (non-GAAP)







89,279













99,333













89,851













274,792













371,210

















Gross margin (non-GAAP)









44.1%













46.8%













47.0%













43.0%













46.2%



























































Operating expenses (GAAP)







70,957













74,810













69,866













230,512













277,876













Stock-based compensation (A)





(5,680





)









(3,595





)









(9,585





)









(17,141





)









(16,645





)









M&A transaction expenses





288













-













-













(2,606





)









-













Dispute related expenses





(3,477





)









(6,076





)









(1,999





)









(6,973





)









(13,135





)









Restructuring charges





(638





)









-













-













(5,217





)









-















Operating expenses (non-GAAP)







61,450













65,139













58,282













198,575













248,096



























































Operating profit (GAAP)







17,568













24,460













19,659













39,878













92,814

















Operating margin (GAAP)









8.7%













11.5%













10.3%













6.2%













11.6%













Total adjustments to operating profit





10,261













9,734













11,910













36,339













30,300















Operating profit (non-GAAP)







27,829













34,194













31,569













76,217













123,114

















Operating margin (non-GAAP)









13.8%













16.1%













16.5%













11.9%













15.3%



























































Non-operating income (expense) (GAAP)







3,061













2,428













5,770













21,170













16,520













Foreign exchange loss (gain), net





1,117













488













(1,046





)









(914





)









(1,391





)









Realized/Unrealized holding loss (gain) on investments





51













602













(956





)









(8,002





)









(601





)











Non-operating income (expense) (non-GAAP)







4,229













3,518













3,768













12,254













14,528



























































Net income (GAAP)







21,093













20,843













23,040













52,873













90,720













Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments





11,429













10,824













9,908













27,423













28,308













Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments





(1,202





)









(649





)









(2,049





)









(4,169





)









(3,064





)











Net income (non-GAAP)







31,320













31,018













30,899













76,127













115,964



























































Earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP)







$0.63













$0.62













$0.68













$1.58













$2.69















Earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP)







$0.93













$0.92













$0.91













$2.27













$3.43



























































Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP)







33,587













33,700













33,814













33,470













33,722













Non-GAAP adjustments





110













109













181













129













84















Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP)







33,697













33,809













33,995













33,599













33,806

























































(A)



Excludes stock-based compensation as follows:















































Cost of sales





106













63













162













406













311













Research & development





4,103













2,377













6,670













11,709













11,284













Sales & marketing





361













455













978













1,858













1,954













General & administrative





1,216













763













1,937













3,574













3,407

























Silicon Motion Technology Corporation









Consolidated Balance Sheet









(In thousands, unaudited)























Dec. 31,













Sep. 30,













Dec. 31,

















2023













2024













2024

















($)













($)













($)











Cash and cash equivalents





314,302









313,924









276,068









Accounts receivable (net)





194,701









202,726









233,744









Inventories





216,950









214,574









201,154









Refundable deposits – current





49,656









51,102









54,645









Prepaid expenses and other current assets





e17,636









38,246









31,187









Total current assets





793,245









820,572









796,798









Long-term investments





17,116









16,878









17,326









Property and equipment (net)





167,417









181,983









188,398









Other assets





30,183









29,304









30,354









Total assets





1,007,961









1,048,737









1,032,876





































Accounts payable





55,586









30,888









17,773









Income tax payable





7,544









14,444









13,176









Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





149,680









131,143









168,624









Total current liabilities





212,810









176,475









199,573









Other liabilities





60,455









62,673









59,548









Total liabilities





273,265









239,148









259,121









Shareholders’ equity





734,696









809,589









773,755









Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity





1,007,961









1,048,737









1,032,876





















Silicon Motion Technology Corporation









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(in thousands, unaudited)























For Three Months Ended













For the Year Ended





















Dec. 31,

















Sep. 30,

















Dec. 31,

















Dec. 31,

















Dec. 31,

























2023

















2024

















2024

















2023

















2024

























($)

















($)

















($)

















($)

















($)















Net income









21,093













20,843













23,040













52,873













90,720













Depreciation & amortization









5,356













6,664













7,256













21,810













25,331













Stock-based compensation









5,786













3,658













9,747













17,547













16,956













Investment losses (gain) & disposals









(432





)









602













(956





)









(8,217





)









(601





)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities









11,582













22,280













(45,245





)









65,070













(55,213





)











Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities











43,385













54,047













(6,158





)









149,083













77,193





























































Purchase of property & equipment









(10,758





)









(12,436





)









(10,836





)









(50,313





)









(44,449





)









Proceeds from disposal of properties









1,228













-













3













1,228













3













Purchase of long-term investments









-













-













(4,173





)









-













(4,173





)









Disposal of long-term investments









-













-













4,432













-













4,432















Net cash used in investing activities











(9,530





)









(12,436





)









(10,574





)









(49,085





)









(44,187





)

























































Dividend payments









(16,676





)









(16,812





)









(16,814





)









(16,690





)









(67,254





)











Net cash used in financing activities











(16,676





)









(16,812





)









(16,814





)









(16,690





)









(67,254





)

























































Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash









17,179













24,799













(33,546





)









83,308













(34,248





)









Effect of foreign exchange changes









1,508













186













(717





)









(1,373





)









(409





)









Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—beginning of period









350,303













343,611













368,596













287,055













368,990













Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—end of period









368,990













368,596













334,333













368,990













334,333



















Shareholder Litigation:







On August 31, 2023, a Silicon Motion ADS holder (the “Plaintiff”) filed a putative class action complaint in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California, captioned Water Island Event-Driven Fund v. MaxLinear, Inc., No. 23-cv-01607 (S.D. Cal.), asserting claims against MaxLinear, Inc. (“MaxLinear”) and two of its officers (the “MaxLinear Defendants”) for alleged violations of (i) Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder and (ii) Section 20(a) of the Exchange Act, in connection with alleged false and misleading statements made by the MaxLinear Defendants between June 6, 2023 and July 26, 2023 concerning MaxLinear’s intent to consummate the merger agreement it had entered into with Silicon Motion. On August 28, 2024, the Court dismissed the complaint against the MaxLinear Defendants without prejudice for lack of standing. On September 18, 2024, the Plaintiff filed an amended complaint against the MaxLinear Defendants, and also added Silicon Motion and two of its officers (the “Silicon Motion Defendants”), asserting substantially similar claims under the Exchange Act. The complaint seeks compensatory damages, including interest, costs and expenses, and such other equitable or injunctive relief that the court deems appropriate. The motion to dismiss the amended complaint is fully briefed. The Silicon Motion Defendants believe that the claims asserted against them are without merit and intend to defend themselves vigorously.







About Silicon Motion:







We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world for servers, PCs and other client devices and are the leading merchant supplier of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT devices and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at





www.siliconmotion.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements:







This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although such statements are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on them. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual market trends or our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the unpredictable volume and timing of customer orders, which are not fixed by contract but vary on a purchase order basis; the loss of one or more key customers or the significant reduction, postponement, rescheduling or cancellation of orders from one or more customers; general economic conditions or conditions in the semiconductor or consumer electronics markets; the impact of inflation on our business and customer’s businesses and any effect this has on economic activity in the markets in which we operate; the functionalities and performance of our information technology (“IT”) systems, which are subject to cybersecurity threats and which support our critical operational activities, and any breaches of our IT systems or those of our customers, suppliers, partners and providers of third-party licensed technology; the effects on our business and our customer’s business taking into account the ongoing U.S.-China tariffs and trade disputes; the uncertainties associated with any future global or regional pandemic; the continuing tensions between Taiwan and China including enhanced military activities; decreases in the overall average selling prices of our products; changes in the relative sales mix of our products; changes in our cost of finished goods; supply chain disruptions that have affected us and our industry as well as other industries on a global basis; the payment, or non-payment, of cash dividends in the future at the discretion of our board of directors and any announced planned increases in such dividends; changes in our cost of finished goods; the availability, pricing, and timeliness of delivery of other components and raw materials used in the products we sell given the current raw material supply shortages being experienced in our industry; our customers’ sales outlook, purchasing patterns, and inventory adjustments based on consumer demands and general economic conditions; any potential impairment charges that may be incurred related to businesses previously acquired or divested in the future; our ability to successfully develop, introduce, and sell new or enhanced products in a timely manner; and the timing of new product announcements or introductions by us or by our competitors. For additional discussion of these risks and uncertainties and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2024. Other than as required under the securities laws, we do not intend, and do not undertake any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release.











Silicon Motion Investor Contacts:















Tom Sepenzis





Senior Director of IR & Strategy









tsepenzis@siliconmotion.com









Selina Hsieh





Investor Relations







ir@siliconmotion.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.