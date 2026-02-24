Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - Depositary Receipt (SIMO) Price Target Increased by 24.07% to 148.69

The average one-year price target for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:SIMO) has been revised to $148.69 / share. This is an increase of 24.07% from the prior estimate of $119.85 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $189.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.53% from the latest reported closing price of $135.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 304 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 7.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIMO is 0.64%, an increase of 7.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.63% to 30,563K shares. The put/call ratio of SIMO is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Reinhart Partners holds 1,573K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,501K shares , representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 5.59% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,279K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,302K shares , representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 9.62% over the last quarter.

Pertento Partners LLP holds 1,151K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,290K shares , representing a decrease of 12.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 29.36% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 995K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,135K shares , representing a decrease of 14.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 11.66% over the last quarter.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management holds 788K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 373K shares , representing an increase of 52.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 100.15% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.