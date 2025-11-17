Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - Depositary Receipt (SIMO) Price Target Increased by 13.37% to 116.28

The average one-year price target for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:SIMO) has been revised to $116.28 / share. This is an increase of 13.37% from the prior estimate of $102.57 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $136.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.06% from the latest reported closing price of $86.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 6.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIMO is 0.60%, an increase of 9.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.29% to 33,603K shares. The put/call ratio of SIMO is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Reinhart Partners holds 1,501K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,472K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 22.46% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,302K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,310K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 5.95% over the last quarter.

Pertento Partners LLP holds 1,290K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,259K shares , representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 67.55% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 1,220K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 1,135K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249K shares , representing a decrease of 10.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 6.61% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

