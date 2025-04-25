Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Confirms Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.50 per ADS

Silicon Motion confirms its quarterly cash dividend, with the next installment scheduled for May 22, 2025.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has announced its quarterly cash dividend as part of an annual dividend of $2.00 per American Depositary Share (ADS), which translates to $0.50 per ordinary share. The dividend will be distributed in four quarterly installments, with the next payment of $0.50 per ADS scheduled for May 22, 2025, to shareholders recorded by May 8, 2025. The decision to continue future cash dividends will depend on the Board's assessment of what is best for shareholders, in compliance with applicable laws. Silicon Motion is recognized as a global leader in NAND flash controllers, supporting various solid-state storage solutions for servers, PCs, and embedded devices. The company cautions that its forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect future performance.

Potential Positives

Confirmation of quarterly cash dividend payment reflects the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Annual dividend of US$2.00 per ADS indicates financial stability and profitability, enhancing investor confidence.

Company's position as a global leader in NAND flash controller design may strengthen market presence and attract further investment.

Potential Negatives

Future cash dividends are not guaranteed and depend on the Board's discretion, adding uncertainty for shareholders.

The release highlights multiple operational risks and uncertainties, including reliance on key customers and potential supply chain disruptions.

Potential impacts from ongoing geopolitical tensions, such as U.S.-China trade disputes and tensions between Taiwan and China, may affect business stability.

FAQ

What is the dividend declared by Silicon Motion?

Silicon Motion declared an annual dividend of US$2.00 per ADS, equivalent to US$0.50 per ordinary share.

When will the next dividend installment be paid?

The next dividend installment will be paid on May 22, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 8, 2025.

How are Silicon Motion's dividends paid?

Dividends are paid in four quarterly installments of $0.50 per ADS, equivalent to $0.125 per ordinary share.

Who can receive the dividend payment?

All shareholders of record on May 8, 2025, are eligible to receive the dividend payment.

What determines future dividend payments by Silicon Motion?

Future dividend payments are subject to the Board's determination that they are in the best interests of shareholders and comply with applicable laws.

TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO)(“Silicon Motion” or the “Company”), a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices, confirms today its quarterly cash dividend.





On October 28, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company declared payment of an annual dividend of US$2.00 per ADS



1



, equivalent to US$0.50 per ordinary share, which will be paid in four quarterly installments of $0.50 per ADS, equivalent to US$0.125 per ordinary share. According to the previously announced record and payment dates, the next quarterly installment will be paid on May 22, 2025 to all shareholders of record on May 8, 2025. Our depository bank’s DR Books will be closed for issuance and cancellation on May 8, 2025.





The declaration and payment of future cash dividends are subject to the Board's continuing determination that the payment of dividends is in the best interests of the Company’s shareholders and are in compliance with all laws and agreements of the Company applicable to the declaration and payment of cash dividends.







We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world for servers, PCs and other client devices and are the leading merchant supplier of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT devices and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at



www.siliconmotion.com



This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although such statements are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on them. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual market trends or our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the unpredictable volume and timing of customer orders, which are not fixed by contract but vary on a purchase order basis; the loss of one or more key customers or the significant reduction, postponement, rescheduling or cancellation of orders from one or more customers; general economic conditions or conditions in the semiconductor or consumer electronics markets; the impact of inflation on our business and customer’s businesses and any effect this has on economic activity in the markets in which we operate; the functionalities and performance of our information technology (“IT”) systems, which are subject to cybersecurity threats and which support our critical operational activities, and any breaches of our IT systems or those of our customers, suppliers, partners and providers of third-party licensed technology; the effects on our business and our customer’s business taking into account the ongoing U.S.-China tariffs and trade disputes; the uncertainties associated with any future global or regional pandemic; the continuing tensions between Taiwan and China including enhanced military activities; decreases in the overall average selling prices of our products; changes in the relative sales mix of our products; changes in our cost of finished goods; supply chain disruptions that have affected us and our industry as well as other industries on a global basis; the payment, or non-payment, of cash dividends in the future at the discretion of our board of directors and any announced planned increases in such dividends; changes in our cost of finished goods; the availability, pricing, and timeliness of delivery of other components and raw materials used in the products we sell given the current raw material supply shortages being experienced in our industry; our customers’ sales outlook, purchasing patterns, and inventory adjustments based on consumer demands and general economic conditions; any potential impairment charges that may be incurred related to businesses previously acquired or divested in the future; our ability to successfully develop, introduce, and sell new or enhanced products in a timely manner; and the timing of new product announcements or introductions by us or by our competitors. For additional discussion of these risks and uncertainties and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2024. Other than as required under the securities laws, we do not intend, and do not undertake any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release.











Investor Contact:









Tom Sepenzis





Selina Hsieh









Senior Director of IR & Strategy









Investor Relations









E-mail:





tsepenzis@siliconmotion.com









E-mail:



ir@siliconmotion.com

























Media Contact:















Minnie Lin













Director of Marketing Communication Department













E-mail:



minnie.lin@siliconmotion.com



























1



One ADS is equivalent to four ordinary shares.



