Silicon Motion Technology Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SIMO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp (Symbol: SIMO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.65, changing hands as low as $59.15 per share. Silicon Motion Technology Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SIMO's low point in its 52 week range is $49.50 per share, with $83.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.64.

