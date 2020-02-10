Silicon Motion Technology About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (SIMO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/12/20, Silicon Motion Technology Corp (Symbol: SIMO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.35, payable on 2/27/20. As a percentage of SIMO's recent stock price of $46.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.75%, so look for shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp to trade 0.75% lower — all else being equal — when SIMO shares open for trading on 2/12/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SIMO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.01% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SIMO's low point in its 52 week range is $30.86 per share, with $53.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.39.

In Monday trading, Silicon Motion Technology Corp shares are currently off about 1.2% on the day.

