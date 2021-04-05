Markets
Silicon Motion Technology a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 2.2% Yield (SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp (Symbol: SIMO) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''International S.A.F.E. 10'' list, signifying an international stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.2% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least five years of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Silicon Motion Technology Corp is an underlying holding representing 1.47% of the Powershares International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID), which holds $8,254,810 worth of SIMO shares.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp (Symbol: SIMO) made the "Dividend Channel International S.A.F.E. 10" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless five year history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least a half-decade of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Silicon Motion Technology Corp is $1.4/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/05/2021. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for SIMO, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

SIMO+Dividend+History+Chart

SIMO operates in the Semiconductors sector, among companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSM), and NVIDIA Corp (NVDA).

