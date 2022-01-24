Silicon Motion (SIMO) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Jan 26, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 4.9%. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8 cents.



The Hong Kong-based company is expected to have recorded year-over-year higher revenues on the back of increased sales of SSD and eMMC and UFS controllers, which are used in smartphones, PCs and commercial and industrial applications.



During the quarter, Silicon Motion unveiled its leading-edge SSD controllers, SSDs solutions, Single-Chip SSD for boot drive, All Flash Array and Software-defined storage solutions for enterprise and data center customers. This is likely to have had a positive impact on the company’s performance.



For the December quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $248 million, which indicates growth of 72.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at $1.77, suggesting an increase of 105.8%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Silicon Motion this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Silicon Motion’s Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is +1.13% as the former is pegged at $1.79 and the latter at $1.77.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation price-eps-surprise | Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank: Silicon Motion currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Tesla, Inc. TSLA is slated to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Jan 26. Tesla has an Earnings ESP of +4.69% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Jan 26. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an Earnings ESP of +4.98% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Meritage Homes Corporation MTH has an Earnings ESP of +0.72% and a Zacks Rank #2. Meritage Homes is set to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Jan 26.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.