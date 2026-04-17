Silicon Motion (SIMO) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Silicon Motion (SIMO) ended the recent trading session at $139.71, demonstrating a +1.98% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.2% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.79%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.52%.

The chip company's shares have seen an increase of 7.45% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.24% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 5.15%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Silicon Motion in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 28, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.31, signifying a 118.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $299.61 million, up 79.95% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.79 per share and a revenue of $1.27 billion, demonstrating changes of +63.1% and +43.01%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Silicon Motion. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Silicon Motion is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Silicon Motion is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.67. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22, which means Silicon Motion is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that SIMO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SIMO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.