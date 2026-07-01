Silicon Motion (SIMO) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest close session, Silicon Motion (SIMO) was down 4.91% at $316.98. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the chip company had gained 10.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.58%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.21%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Silicon Motion in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.09, marking a 202.9% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $401.53 million, up 102.1% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.87 per share and a revenue of $1.57 billion, demonstrating changes of +149.86% and +77.66%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Silicon Motion. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.66% higher within the past month. At present, Silicon Motion boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Silicon Motion currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 37.6. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 30.14.

Investors should also note that SIMO has a PEG ratio of 0.7 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SIMO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.