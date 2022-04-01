Silicon Motion (SIMO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Silicon Motion (SIMO) closed at $65.92, marking a -1.35% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the chip company had lost 6.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.75%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Silicon Motion as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.79, up 61.26% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $231.67 million, up 27.01% from the year-ago period.

SIMO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.71 per share and revenue of $1.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.15% and +23.62%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Silicon Motion. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Silicon Motion is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Silicon Motion has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.67 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.04, so we one might conclude that Silicon Motion is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, SIMO's PEG ratio is currently 0.96. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SIMO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

