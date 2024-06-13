Silicon Motion (SIMO) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Silicon Motion (SIMO) closed at $81.90, marking a -0.27% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the chip company had gained 8.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.96%.

The upcoming earnings release of Silicon Motion will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Silicon Motion to post earnings of $0.88 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 131.58%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $204.23 million, indicating a 45.51% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.47 per share and a revenue of $820.29 million, representing changes of +52.86% and +28.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Silicon Motion. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Silicon Motion is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Silicon Motion is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.68. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 41.83 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that SIMO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.62. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Electronics - Semiconductors industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.98.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 167, this industry ranks in the bottom 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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