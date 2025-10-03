Silicon Motion (SIMO) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Silicon Motion (SIMO) closed at $98.85, marking a -3.15% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.51%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.28%.

Shares of the chip company witnessed a gain of 25.75% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 10.49%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.83%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Silicon Motion in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.88, reflecting a 4.35% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $227.87 million, indicating a 7.28% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.35 per share and revenue of $840.76 million, indicating changes of -2.33% and +4.63%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Silicon Motion. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Silicon Motion is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Silicon Motion is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.45. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that SIMO currently has a PEG ratio of 4.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Integrated Systems was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.82 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, finds itself in the top 8% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.