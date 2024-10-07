Silicon Motion (SIMO) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Silicon Motion (SIMO) closed the latest trading day at $60.20, indicating a -1.54% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.96%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.94%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chip company had gained 7.41% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.3% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Silicon Motion in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Silicon Motion is projected to report earnings of $0.84 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $209.44 million, up 21.54% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.45 per share and revenue of $817.55 million. These totals would mark changes of +51.98% and +27.91%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Silicon Motion. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.96% lower within the past month. Silicon Motion is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Silicon Motion is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.71. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 33.36.

We can also see that SIMO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.8. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Electronics - Semiconductors industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

