Silicon Motion (SIMO) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Silicon Motion (SIMO) ended the recent trading session at $55.86, demonstrating a +1.21% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.7% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.26%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.51%.

The chip company's stock has dropped by 15.74% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Silicon Motion in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.85, indicating a 34.92% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $209.02 million, up 21.29% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.46 per share and revenue of $815.73 million. These totals would mark changes of +52.42% and +27.63%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Silicon Motion. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.03% lower. Right now, Silicon Motion possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Silicon Motion is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.94. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 27.83 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that SIMO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.72. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. SIMO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, positioning it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

