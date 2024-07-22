Silicon Motion (SIMO) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Silicon Motion (SIMO) reached $76.03, with a +1.18% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.32%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chip company had lost 8.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.43% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Silicon Motion in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 1, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.94, up 147.37% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $208.31 million, up 48.41% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.55 per share and a revenue of $822.69 million, indicating changes of +56.39% and +28.72%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Silicon Motion. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.8% higher. Silicon Motion presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Silicon Motion's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.15. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.8.

It is also worth noting that SIMO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.55. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Electronics - Semiconductors industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)

