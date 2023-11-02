Silicon Motion (SIMO) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO reported modest third-quarter 2023 results, with the bottom and top lines beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices witnessed a top-line contraction year over year. Despite improvement in inventory, signs of market recovery weakness in some business segments negatively impacted the top line.

Net Income

On a GAAP basis, net income was $10.6 million or 32 cents per American depositary share (ADS) compared with $42.9 million or $1.29 per ADS in the prior-year quarter. The significant year-over-year downturn in net sales led to a decline in the bottom line.



Non-GAAP net income was $21.1 million or 63 cents per ADS, down from $51.2 million or $1.53 per ADS in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5 cents.

Revenues

Quarterly revenues decreased to $172.3 million from the year-ago quarter’s tally of $250.8 million. However, the top line surpassed the Zack Consensus Estimate by $7 million.



Despite a reduction in channel inventory levels, the persistence of demand softness impeded revenue growth during the quarter. However, the company is witnessing signs of a market recovery, driven by positive trends in PC market.

Orders from OEM increased in anticipation of rising demand in the upcoming holiday season. eMMC+UFS sales recorded solid sequential improvement. Management’s continuous investments in technology innovation expanded its client base and strengthened its position in the storage controller market.

Other Details

Non-GAAP gross profit aggregated $73.3 million compared with $119.3 million in the year-ago quarter, with respective margins of 42.5% and 47.6%. The decline was primarily attributable to lower revenues year over year. Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased to $49.5 million from $56.6 million. Non-GAAP operating income fell from $62.7 million to $23.8 million, with margins of 25% and 13.8%, respectively.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

During the September quarter, Silicon Motion generated $64.9 million of cash from operating activities compared with a cash flow of $42.6 million in the year-ago period. As of Sep 30, 2023, the company had $295.4 million in cash and cash equivalents with $62.1 million of other liabilities.

In the third quarter of 2023, the company’s capital expenditure totaled $17.1 million. This includes $6.3 million for the routine procurement of testing equipment, software, design tools and other goods and another $10.8 million for building construction in Hsinchu.

Outlook

For fourth-quarter 2023, management estimates non-GAAP revenues in the range of $190-198 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be around 42.5-43.5%. Operating margin is anticipated in the band of 13.5-15.5%. The company expects channel inventory will further normalize in the fourth quarter with improvement in demand.

Silicon Motion currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.