Silicon Motion (SIMO) Preliminary Q2 Results Show Revenue Growth

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO recently released its preliminary second-quarter 2024 results, providing insights into its business operations amidst a challenging macroeconomic environment. The company is scheduled to release second-quarter results on Aug 1.



In the second quarter, Silicon Motion expected record revenues, slightly above the high-end of its guidance level of $199 million to $208 million. This indicates solid growth from $140.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company anticipates gross margin to be closer to the high end of its guidance range of 45.0% to 46.0%.



The company’s increasing backlog indicates strong demand for its product suite across various end markets. There is growing demand for UFS 3.1 and 2.2 controllers, which support new generations of cost-effective NAND flash. Increasing demand for QLC (Quad-Level Cell) UFS products in the mainstream and entry-level 5G smartphones market is driving demand for advanced NAND flash controllers.



Solid traction of eMMC and UFS controllers in the automotive, industrial, commercial, and smart devices is boosting the top line. In the PC market demand for the company’s new PCIe Gen 5 controllers is growing steadily, securing contracts with leading module and flash manufacturers. Growing demand for high-end notebooks, desktops, AI PCs and gaming PCs is enhancing SIMO’s prospects in the PC space. Additionally, demand remains strong for its MonTitan platform in the enterprise data center storage market.



Management is also putting a strong emphasis on product innovation. During the quarter, the company launched an ultra-fast, single-chip controller, SM2322, to address the growing demand for high-density, external portable SSDs (Solid State Drive). This innovation targets the expanding market for AI-enabled smart devices and gaming consoles.



Silicon Motion's strong fundamentals and robust demand across key markets are likely to have improved its financial performance in the second quarter of 2024.



Shares of the company have gained 31.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 74.9%.



Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

SIMO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks from the industry have been discussed below.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.43%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.48%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16.07% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.39%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.5%.



Motorola provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers. It develops and services both analog and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets.

