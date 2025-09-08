Silicon Motion (SIMO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Silicon Motion (SIMO) closed at $84.85, marking a +3% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the chip company had gained 7.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.48%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.07%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Silicon Motion in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.88, reflecting a 4.35% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $227.87 million, indicating a 7.28% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.35 per share and revenue of $840.76 million, which would represent changes of -2.33% and +4.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Silicon Motion. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Silicon Motion currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Silicon Motion has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.58 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.31, so one might conclude that Silicon Motion is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that SIMO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.49. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Computer - Integrated Systems industry stood at 1.73 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

