Silicon Motion (SIMO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Silicon Motion (SIMO) closed at $89.75, marking a +1.48% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.96% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the chip company had gained 26.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.81%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.21%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Silicon Motion as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Silicon Motion to post earnings of $1.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 102.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $260.74 million, up 81.2% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.05 per share and revenue of $918.97 million, which would represent changes of +86.73% and +70.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Silicon Motion. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Silicon Motion is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Silicon Motion is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.61. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.67.

Meanwhile, SIMO's PEG ratio is currently 1.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SIMO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

