Silicon Motion (SIMO) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest close session, Silicon Motion (SIMO) was up +1.47% at $90.03. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.47% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the chip company had gained 20.44% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.32%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Silicon Motion in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.88, marking a 4.35% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $227.87 million, reflecting a 7.28% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.35 per share and a revenue of $840.76 million, signifying shifts of -2.33% and +4.63%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Silicon Motion. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Silicon Motion currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Silicon Motion has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.47 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 20.92.

We can also see that SIMO currently has a PEG ratio of 3.76. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Computer - Integrated Systems industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

