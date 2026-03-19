Silicon Motion (SIMO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Silicon Motion (SIMO) was up +1.67% at $127.50. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.28% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

The stock of chip company has fallen by 5.54% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.59%.

The upcoming earnings release of Silicon Motion will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Silicon Motion to post earnings of $1.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 105%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $299.61 million, indicating a 79.95% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

SIMO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.8 per share and revenue of $1.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +63.38% and +43.01%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Silicon Motion. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.12% upward. Silicon Motion is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Silicon Motion is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.98, which means Silicon Motion is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, SIMO's PEG ratio is currently 0.77. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Computer - Integrated Systems industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.77 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 23, this industry ranks in the top 10% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.