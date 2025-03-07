Silicon Motion (SIMO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Silicon Motion (SIMO) reached $52.76, with a +0.15% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.7%.

The chip company's shares have seen a decrease of 5.2% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.56%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Silicon Motion in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.44, reflecting a 31.25% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $162.58 million, indicating a 14.12% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.68 per share and a revenue of $828.21 million, signifying shifts of +7.29% and +3.07%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Silicon Motion. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.23% higher. Currently, Silicon Motion is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Silicon Motion is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.31. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.15, which means Silicon Motion is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that SIMO has a PEG ratio of 1.01 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Computer - Integrated Systems industry stood at 1.43 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 64, this industry ranks in the top 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

