Silicon Motion (SIMO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Silicon Motion (SIMO) closed at $93.08, marking a -0.85% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chip company had gained 32.28% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Silicon Motion as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.74, up 102.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $260.74 million, up 81.2% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.05 per share and revenue of $918.97 million, which would represent changes of +86.73% and +70.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Silicon Motion. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% lower. Silicon Motion is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Silicon Motion currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.51. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.8.

Investors should also note that SIMO has a PEG ratio of 1.72 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SIMO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.