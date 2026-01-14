Silicon Motion (SIMO) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Silicon Motion (SIMO) closed at $111.74, marking a -1.6% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1%.

Shares of the chip company witnessed a gain of 32.82% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 2.62%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Silicon Motion in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 3, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.29, signifying a 41.76% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $260.55 million, indicating a 36.3% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

SIMO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.58 per share and revenue of $863.29 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.37% and 0%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Silicon Motion. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Silicon Motion is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Silicon Motion is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.07, which means Silicon Motion is trading at a discount to the group.

We can additionally observe that SIMO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Integrated Systems industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.96 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)

