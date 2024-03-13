Silicon Motion (SIMO) Boosts Portfolio With Innovative Launches

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO has recently launched UFS (Universal Flash Storage) 4.0 controller, the SM2756, to address the increasing demand for AI-powered smartphones and advanced automotive and edge computing. In addition, the company also launched a second-generation SM2753 UFS3.1 controller. The advanced product launches expand SIMO’s portfolio of controllers, designed to support UFS4.0 to UFS2.2 standards.



The company’s UFS portfolio is known to deliver high-end performance and “low power embedded storage” for a wide range of products. It also extends support to a wide range of NAND flash storage, which includes next-generation high-speed 3D TLC and QLC NAND.



The advanced SM2756 UFS 4.0 controller solution is built on cutting-edge 6nm EUV technology and MIPI M-PHY low-power architecture. It offers sequential read speeds exceeding 4,300 MB/s and write speeds over 4,000 MB/s, supporting up to 2TB of 3D TLC and QLC NAND flash. This ensures a performance boost with reduced power consumption and data reliability. The technology is set to enter mass production in the middle of 2024.



The second generation SM2753 UFS 3.1 controller features sequential read speeds of 2150MB/s and write speeds of 1900MB/s. The solution possesses a high-speed serial-link-based MIPI M-PHY HS-Gear4 x 2-lane and SCSI architecture model (SAM) providing enhanced performance. It is set to enter mass production with immediate effect.



New-age LDPC ECC technology and SRAM data error detection and correction are incorporated into UFS controller solutions. These are important for increasing efficiency and data credibility, backed by lower consumption of power.



Further, the company highlighted that premium smartphones require high power performance and capacity and low powered NAND storage to satisfy next-generation AI functionality and applications. SIMO’s latest 6nm EUV SM2756 technology will aid smartphone makers in this pursuit, added management. The single channel SM2753 is likely to expand SIMO’s footprint in the emerging UFS3 market.



Silicon Motion has established itself as the leading merchant supplier of client SSD controllers to module makers. It is well-equipped to adapt to industry changes, as it has collaborated with flash vendors to develop proprietary controller technology to overcome the existing weakness of 3D NAND and outshine peers. The company has expanded its SSD controller program engagements with PC OEMs and eMMC/UFS controllers for smartphones, automotive applications and IoT/smart devices.



Shares of the company have risen 17.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 91%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

SIMO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks from the industry have been discussed below.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.18%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 170.50%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 16.53%.



IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Workday Inc. WDAY, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 9.03% in the last reported quarter.



Workday is a provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system that makes it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.