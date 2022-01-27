Silicon Motion (SIMO) Beats Q4 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO reported fourth-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $1.90 per American Depositary Share (ADS), which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.3%. The bottom line increased 120.9% from the year-ago quarter and 11.8% sequentially.



Net sales (non-GAAP) of $264.4 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.2%. On a year-over-year basis, sales rallied 83.7% as sales of SSD controllers reached a new record high. Net sales also increased 4% sequentially in the fourth quarter.



Though the company was supply-constrained for most of 2021, it created significant incremental value by optimizing its limited foundry wafer supply.

Performance in Detail

Management noted that sales of SSD controllers increased 15-20% sequentially. Revenues from SSD solutions increased 5-10% quarter over quarter. Revenues from eMMC+UFS controllers declined 5-10% sequentially.



In 2021, sales of SSD controllers surged 75-80% year over year. Sales of eMMC+UFS controllers increased 105-110% on a year-over-year basis. SSD solutions’ sales declined 5-10%.

Margins

Non-GAAP gross margin of 49.9% expanded 60 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis but contracted 30 bps sequentially. Non-GAAP operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, totaled 19%, expanding 1,080 bps year over year but contracting 270 bps sequentially. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 900 bps on a year-over-year basis and 150 bps sequentially to 30.9%.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

As of Dec 31, 2021, Silicon Motion had cash and cash equivalents of $360 million, with $156.6 million of accrued expenses and other current liabilities. The company generated $176.9 million of cash from operations in 2021 compared with $117.2 million in 2020.



On Dec 7, 2021, Silicon Motion’s board of directors authorized a new program to repurchase up to $200 million of its ADS over a six-month period. In December 2021, the company repurchased $50 million of its ADS at an average price of $89.85.

Outlook

Silicon Motion expanded its SSD controller program engagements with PC OEMs and eMMC/UFS controllers for smartphones, automotive applications and IoT/smart devices. The company is adding to this momentum with the upcoming launch of its next-generation enterprise-class SSD controllers.



For the first quarter of 2022, management expects non-GAAP revenues in the range of $225-$238 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is anticipated in the range of 49.5-51.5%. Non-GAAP operating margin is projected in the 27.5-29.5% band.



For full-year 2022, management expects non-GAAP revenues in the range of $1,110-$1,200 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is anticipated in the band of 49-51%. Non-GAAP operating margin is estimated to be 29-31%.

