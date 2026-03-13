Silicon Motion (SIMO) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Silicon Motion (SIMO) was up +2.62% at $123.26. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.93%.

Heading into today, shares of the chip company had lost 13.18% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Silicon Motion in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.23, reflecting a 105% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $299.61 million, reflecting a 79.95% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.8 per share and revenue of $1.27 billion, which would represent changes of +63.38% and +43.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Silicon Motion. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.12% higher. At present, Silicon Motion boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Silicon Motion is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.36, so one might conclude that Silicon Motion is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that SIMO currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.74. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Computer - Integrated Systems industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.74 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.