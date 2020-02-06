Markets
SIMO

Silicon Motion Q4 Profit Up; Sees Q1, 2020 Revenue Above View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) reported that its fourth-quarter net income rose to $25.43 million or $0.73 per ADS from $15.1 million or $0.42 per ADS in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP net income increased to $33.8 million or $0.96 per ADS from $29.8 million or $0.82 per ADS in the prior year.

Quarterly GAAP revenue was $153.2 million, higher than $123.4 million reported a year ago. Non-GAAP revenue was $153.03 million versus $115.8 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.87 per share and revenues of $142.73 million for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2020, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $130 million to $138 million. Analysts expect the company to report revenues of $122.05 million for the first-quarter.

The company projects revenue to be in the range of $539 million to $584 million for full year 2020. Wall Street currently is looking for 2020 revenues of $534.72 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SIMO

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular