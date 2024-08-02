News & Insights

Markets
SIMO

Silicon Motion Q2 Net Profit Surges; Stock Up In Pre-Market

August 02, 2024 — 08:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO), American-Taiwanese company, on Thursday reported a jump in net profit for the second-quarter, helped by higher revenue.

Wallace Kou, CEO of Silicon Motion, said: "Our business was strong in the second quarter of 2024, with revenue above the high-end of our guided range and gross margins at the high-end of expectations. Our SSD controller revenue increased for the fifth consecutive quarter and strength from our eMMC and UFS business accelerated as smartphone OEMs build in anticipation for a seasonally stronger second half and modest handset industry growth this year."

For the three-month period to June 30, the firm posted a net income of $30.821 million or $0.91 per ADS, higher than $11.044 million or $0.33 per ADS, recorded for the same period of previous year.

Excluding items profit was $32.461 or $0.96 per ADS as against $12.585 million or $0.38 per ADS.

Income before income tax stood at $37.022 million, compared with $11.912 million a year ago.

Operating income surged to $30.747 million from $1.818 million in 2023.

Sales increased to $210.670 million from last year's $140.361 million.

Looking ahead, for the third-quarter, Silicon Motion expects revenue of $205 million to $216 million, while annual revenue is projected to be in the range of $800 million to $830 million.

SIMO was trading up by 3.27 percent at $66.98 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SIMO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.