Silicon Motion appoints Jason Tsai as CFO

Silicon Motion (SIMO) has appointed Jason Tsai, currently Interim CFO and VP of Investor Relations and Finance, as CFO, effective October 28. Tsai has served as Interim CFO since April 25 and prior to rejoining Silicon Motion last year, he held finance leadership positions at Zendesk and Synaptics.

