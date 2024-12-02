Silicon Metals Corp. Announces New Offering and OTC Listing

West Oak Gold Corp. (TSE:SI) has released an update.

Silicon Metals Corp. is launching a private placement offering of 4 million flow-through units at $0.08 each, aiming to raise $320,000 for exploration projects. Additionally, the company’s shares are now trading on the OTC Pink Sheets market under the symbol SLCNF, with plans to enhance investor access and liquidity.

