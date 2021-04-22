Silicon Labs to sell infrastructure-automotive unit for $2.75 bln

April 22 (Reuters) - Silicon Laboratories Inc SLAB.O said on Thursday it would sell its infrastructure and automotive business to Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS.O in a deal valued at $2.75 billion.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis and Noor Zainab Hussain; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

