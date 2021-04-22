US Markets
SLAB

Silicon Labs to sell infrastructure-automotive unit for $2.75 bln

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Silicon Laboratories Inc said on Thursday it would sell its infrastructure and automotive business to Skyworks Solutions Inc in a deal valued at $2.75 billion.

April 22 (Reuters) - Silicon Laboratories Inc SLAB.O said on Thursday it would sell its infrastructure and automotive business to Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS.O in a deal valued at $2.75 billion.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis and Noor Zainab Hussain; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com; (415) 344-4934;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SLAB SWKS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular