Silicon Labs Shares Climb Above 49% In Pre-Market As Texas Instruments Enters $7.5 Bln Buyout Talks

February 04, 2026 — 08:28 am EST

(RTTNews) - Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) jumped more than 45% in pre-market trading after reports surfaced that Texas Instruments Inc. (TI) is in advanced discussions to acquire the Austin-based chipmaker in a cash deal valued at around $7.5 billion.

The potential transaction would mark TI's major strategic moves in recent years as it seeks to expand its footprint in connectivity and low-power wireless chips, a segment where Silicon Labs has built a strong niche.

A Strategic Bet on Connectivity Leadership

Silicon Labs, known for its portfolio of Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Thread, and Matter-compatible chips, has increasingly positioned itself as a pure-play leader in Internet-of-Things (IoT) connectivity. The company divested its infrastructure and automotive businesses in 2021 to sharpen its focus on IoT, a move that has since attracted interest from larger semiconductor players looking to strengthen their wireless offerings.

A tie-up with TI would give the Dallas-based semiconductor giant deeper access to IoT end-markets such as smart home devices, industrial automation, metering, and asset tracking, while also broadening its software and developer ecosystem.

Deal Structure Still Under Discussion

According to the report, the companies are negotiating terms but have not finalized a definitive agreement. The talks could still fall apart, and neither company has publicly commented on the matter. Analysts note that a $7 billion valuation would represent a meaningful premium to Silicon Labs' recent trading levels, reflecting both its high-margin connectivity franchise and the strategic value of its long-term customer relationships.

Market Reaction

The news sent Silicon Labs sharply higher in pre-market action, with investors betting that TI's scale, manufacturing capacity, and distribution network could accelerate Silicon Lab's growth trajectory.

SLAB has traded between $82.82 and $160.00 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $136.62, down 4.74% and rose in the pre-market to $172.00, up 25.90%, touching a new 52-week high.

