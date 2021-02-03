Markets
Silicon Labs Q4 Results Beat Estimates; Guides Q1 Above View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) on Wednesday reported net income for the fourth quarter of $8.95 million or $0.20 per share, down from $9.72 million or $0.22 per share in the year-ago period.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.84 per share.

Revenues for the quarter grew to $242.92 million from $219.44 million in the prior-year quarter.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter on revenues of $226.35 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, Silicon Labs forecast reported earnings in a range of $0.05 to $0.15 per share, adjusted earnings in a range of $0.70 to $0.80 per share, and revenue in a range of $237 million to $247 million. The Street expects earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter on revenues of $220.8 million.

