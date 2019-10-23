Silicon Labs Q3 Profit Down; Sees Q4 Results In Line With View

(RTTNews) - Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) reported that its third-quarter net income decreased to $20.18 million or $0.45 per share from $27.76 million or $0.63 per share in the prior year.

Non-GAAP earnings per share for the latest-quarter were $0.96. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue grew to $223.29 million, from $230.24 million last year. Analysts expected revenues of $218 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, the company expects GAAP earnings per share to be in the range of $0.33 - $0.43, non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.84 - $0.94, and revenue of $217 million to $227 million.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.85 per share and revenues of $221.1 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.