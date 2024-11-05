News & Insights

Stocks

Silicon Labs price target lowered to $97 from $123 at Morgan Stanley

November 05, 2024 — 09:31 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Silicon Labs (SLAB) to $97 from $123 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The recovery from the Q4 of 2023 lows has been “strong, but has fallen short of our earlier expectations,” the analyst tells investors. With a strong product pipeline, the firm anticipates recovery next year, but the stock remains expensive given earnings headwinds, the analyst added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SLAB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.