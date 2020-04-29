Silicon Labs Issues Q2 Guidance - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Silicon Labs (SLAB) said the company expects second quarter non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.45 and $0.68. Revenue is anticipated to be in the range of $190 million to $210 million, with IoT and Infrastructure & Automotive down.

Non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.69 for the first quarter ended April 4, 2020. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.52, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter revenue was $214.9 million, compared to $188.1 million, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $203.3 million for the quarter. IoT revenue was $118 million, up 11% year-on-year.

