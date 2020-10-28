Silicon Labs Guides Q4 Revenues Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) provided earnings and revenue guidance for the fourth quarter.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $0.02 to $0.12 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.68 to $0.78 per share on revenues between $221 million and $231 million, with IoT and Infrastructure & Automotive up.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.71 per share on revenues of $214.37 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.