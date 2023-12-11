Silicon Labs CFO John Hollister To Step Down, Names Mark Mauldin Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB), a semiconductor company, Friday announced that its Chief Financial Officer John Hollister will resign to explore an external opportunity.

He will be succeeded by current Chief Accounting Officer Mark Mauldin in the interim. Mauldin will resume his responsibilities on February 2, 2024.

The company is on the lookout for a new financial chief.

On Friday, Silicon Lab shares closed at $121.89, up 3.59% on the Nasdaq.

