Markets
SLAB

Silicon Labs' Board Authorizes Additional $200 Mln Share Repurchase

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) announced Monday that its board of directors has increased the authorization for the repurchase of the company's common stock by $200 million to a total of $450 million.

The company had originally announced on July 27, 2022 a stock repurchase program of $250 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SLAB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular