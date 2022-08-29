Silicon Labs' Board Authorizes Additional $200 Mln Share Repurchase

(RTTNews) - Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) announced Monday that its board of directors has increased the authorization for the repurchase of the company's common stock by $200 million to a total of $450 million.

The company had originally announced on July 27, 2022 a stock repurchase program of $250 million.

