Silicon Labs' Board Authorizes Additional $200 Mln Share Repurchase

(RTTNews) - Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) announced Monday that its board of directors has increased the authorization for the repurchase of the company's common stock by $200 million to a total of $450 million.
The company had originally announced on July 27, 2022 a stock repurchase program of $250 million.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StorySLAB
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Daily Markets: Investors Turn Attention to Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech
- Daily Markets: Investors Prepare to Reassess Expectations Ahead of the Fed
- Daily Markets: August Flash PMI Provides Economic Guidance Ahead of Jackson Hole Meeting
- Daily Markets: Federal Reserve, Student Debt Relief to Nudge Markets